Economic Profile

Governor: Richard Michael DeWine, Republican

Population: 11,689,442

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.1%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: 4.99%

Gasoline tax: 28.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble

