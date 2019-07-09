|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|260,17,25
|C+
|Economy
|207,30,24
|C+
|Infrastructure
|228,4
|4
|A
|Cost of Doing Business
|236,8
|13
|A
|Quality of Life
|145,34,35
|D+
|Education
|109,11,15
|B+
|Technology & Innovation
|112,13,16
|B+
|Business Friendliness
|75,32,37
|C-
|Access to Capital
|59,13,14
|B+
|Cost of Living
|36,15,14
|B+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1467,10,15
|-
Governor: Richard Michael DeWine, Republican
Population: 11,689,442
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.4%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.1%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: 4.99%
Gasoline tax: 28.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble
