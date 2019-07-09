Skip Navigation


10. Ohio

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Ohio TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce260,17,25C+
Economy207,30,24C+
Infrastructure228,44A
Cost of Doing Business236,813A
Quality of Life145,34,35D+
Education109,11,15B+
Technology & Innovation112,13,16B+
Business Friendliness75,32,37C-
Access to Capital59,13,14B+
Cost of Living36,15,14B+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1467,10,15-
Economic Profile

Governor: Richard Michael DeWine, Republican

Population: 11,689,442

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.1%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: 4.99%

Gasoline tax: 28.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence