33. Montana

Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Bullock, Democrat

Population: 1,062,305

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%

Gasoline tax: 32.25 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence