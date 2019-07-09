Skip Navigation
33. Montana

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
cbies | iStock | Getty Images

Montana TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce206,37,45D-
Economy144,40,34D+
Infrastructure172,29,32C+
Cost of Doing Business230,11,14A-
Quality of Life221,77B
Education79,34,24D+
Technology & Innovation59,39,39D-
Business Friendliness97,23,20C+
Access to Capital18,40,38D-
Cost of Living18,33,31D+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1244,33,34-
Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Bullock, Democrat

Population: 1,062,305

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%

Gasoline tax: 32.25 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

