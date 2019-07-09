33. Montana

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|206,37,45
|D-
|Economy
|144,40,34
|D+
|Infrastructure
|172,29,32
|C+
|Cost of Doing Business
|230,11,14
|A-
|Quality of Life
|221,7
|7
|B
|Education
|79,34,24
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|59,39,39
|D-
|Business Friendliness
|97,23,20
|C+
|Access to Capital
|18,40,38
|D-
|Cost of Living
|18,33,31
|D+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1244,33,34
|-
Governor: Steve Bullock, Democrat
Population: 1,062,305
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.75%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%
Gasoline tax: 32.25 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp
