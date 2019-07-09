7. Minnesota

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|278,13,16
|B-
|Economy
|216,23,18
|B-
|Infrastructure
|215,9
|6
|A-
|Cost of Doing Business
|128,39,38
|D+
|Quality of Life
|259,3
|3
|A-
|Education
|128,3
|5
|A+
|Technology & Innovation
|127,7
|5
|A-
|Business Friendliness
|83,28,28
|C
|Access to Capital
|52,17,17
|B
|Cost of Living
|20,31,29
|D+
|[[link#105237323#Overall]]
|1506,7
|6
|-
Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat
Population: 5,611,179
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%
Top individual income tax rate: 9.85%
Gasoline tax: 28.60 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence