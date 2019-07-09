Skip Navigation
7. Minnesota

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce278,13,16B-
Economy216,23,18B-
Infrastructure215,96A-
Cost of Doing Business128,39,38D+
Quality of Life259,33A-
Education128,35A+
Technology & Innovation127,75A-
Business Friendliness83,28,28C
Access to Capital52,17,17B
Cost of Living20,31,29D+
[[link#105237323#Overall]]1506,76-
Economic Profile

Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat

Population: 5,611,179

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.85%

Gasoline tax: 28.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

