7. Minnesota

Economic Profile

Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat

Population: 5,611,179

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.85%

Gasoline tax: 28.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence