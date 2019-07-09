Skip Navigation
logo

36. New Jersey

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

New Jersey TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce269,14,18C+
Economy144,40,31D+
Infrastructure157,39,43C-
Cost of Doing Business93,45,50D-
Quality of Life213,11,16B-
Education124,47A
Technology & Innovation111,15,18B
Business Friendliness35,45,44F
Access to Capital60,12,9A-
Cost of Living10,41,41F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1216,36,36-
Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat

Population: 8,908,520

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 9%

Top individual income tax rate: 10.75%

Gasoline tax: 41.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A3, stable/A-, stable

Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags