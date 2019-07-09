36. New Jersey

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|269,14,18
|C+
|Economy
|144,40,31
|D+
|Infrastructure
|157,39,43
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|93,45,50
|D-
|Quality of Life
|213,11,16
|B-
|Education
|124,4
|7
|A
|Technology & Innovation
|111,15,18
|B
|Business Friendliness
|35,45,44
|F
|Access to Capital
|60,12,9
|A-
|Cost of Living
|10,41,41
|F
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1216,36,36
|-
Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat
Population: 8,908,520
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 9%
Top individual income tax rate: 10.75%
Gasoline tax: 41.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A3, stable/A-, stable
Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence