36. New Jersey

Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat

Population: 8,908,520

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 9%

Top individual income tax rate: 10.75%

Gasoline tax: 41.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A3, stable/A-, stable

Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

