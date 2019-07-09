25. New Hampshire

|CATEGORY
|SCORE
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|GRADE
|Workforce
|302,8
|19
|B+
|Economy
|169,34,22
|C-
|Infrastructure
|131,45,49
|D-
|Cost of Doing Business
|121,40,40
|D+
|Quality of Life
|232,5
|5
|B
|Education
|108,13,2
|B
|Technology & Innovation
|87,29,26
|C
|Business Friendliness
|168,1
|1
|A+
|Access to Capital
|23,35,41
|D
|Cost of Living
|14,37,39
|D
|Overall
|1355,25,24
|-
Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican
Population: 1,356,458
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.4%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.7%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Demoulas & Market Basket, Albany International
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence