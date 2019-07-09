Skip Navigation
logo

30. Illinois

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Illinois grunge wood background with Illinoisan State flag painted on aged wooden wall.
NiroDesign | iStock | Getty Images

Illinois TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce283,12,25B-
Economy111,45,42F
Infrastructure197,16,22B
Cost of Doing Business163,34,29C+
Quality of Life152,33,30D+
Education80,33,17D+
Technology & Innovation119,11,12B+
Business Friendliness55,40,47D
Access to Capital66,54A
Cost of Living29,22,25C+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1255,30,28-
Economic Profile

Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat

Population: 12,741,080

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Gasoline tax: 36.87 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Baa3, stable/BBB-, stable

Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags