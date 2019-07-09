30. Illinois

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|283,12,25
|B-
|Economy
|111,45,42
|F
|Infrastructure
|197,16,22
|B
|Cost of Doing Business
|163,34,29
|C+
|Quality of Life
|152,33,30
|D+
|Education
|80,33,17
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|119,11,12
|B+
|Business Friendliness
|55,40,47
|D
|Access to Capital
|66,5
|4
|A
|Cost of Living
|29,22,25
|C+
|1255,30,28
|-
Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat
Population: 12,741,080
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.4%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%
Gasoline tax: 36.87 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Baa3, stable/BBB-, stable
Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence