30. Illinois

Economic Profile

Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat

Population: 12,741,080

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Gasoline tax: 36.87 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Baa3, stable/BBB-, stable

Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence