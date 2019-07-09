Skip Navigation
49. Hawaii

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce182,46,48F
Economy93,47,33F
Infrastructure107,49,40F
Cost of Doing Business50,49,49F
Quality of Life297,12A+
Education93,26,31C+
Technology & Innovation53,40,42F
Business Friendliness51,42,43D-
Access to Capital14,44,42F
Cost of Living1,50,50F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]941,49,47-
Economic Profile

Governor: David Ige, Democrat

Population: 1,420,491

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.4%

Top individual income tax rate: 11%

Gasoline tax: 46.76 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

