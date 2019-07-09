49. Hawaii

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|182,46,48
|F
|Economy
|93,47,33
|F
|Infrastructure
|107,49,40
|F
|Cost of Doing Business
|50,49,49
|F
|Quality of Life
|297,1
|2
|A+
|Education
|93,26,31
|C+
|Technology & Innovation
|53,40,42
|F
|Business Friendliness
|51,42,43
|D-
|Access to Capital
|14,44,42
|F
|Cost of Living
|1,50,50
|F
|941,49,47
|-
Governor: David Ige, Democrat
Population: 1,420,491
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.4%
Top individual income tax rate: 11%
Gasoline tax: 46.76 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence