Credit card mismanagement adds to millennials' financial woes

Once derided on the cover of Time magazine as the "Me Me Me Generation," millennials have, in fact, become the "Owe Owe Owe Generation."

This group originally showed a healthy aversion to credit card debt. From 2008 to 2012, only 41% of those in their 20s had a credit card. That number has grown to 52%, as millennials seem to be succumbing to our credit-crazed culture.

Unfortunately, a large percentage are mismanaging that debt. To that point, 8% of millennials' card balances were seriously delinquent in the first quarter of this year, according to the New York Federal Reserve Bank. That is by far the highest for any age group.

Millennials are already saddled with $370 billion in student loans and have lower net worth than their predecessor generation at the same stage in life. They obviously can ill afford to be taking on this additional financial burden.

Credit card debt is the worst kind of debt. It's high cost — the average card currently carries a 17% interest rate — and earns little in return.

Of course, there's good debt. Other forms of borrowing can make economic sense. A student loan can be a good investment, as a degree from a quality college can add substantially to lifetime earnings.

Borrowing to buy a home has historically proven to be a worthwhile investment if you let the equity build as you pay down principal. Even an auto loan may make sense if you need it to get to a good paying job. (Although, in another troubling trend, auto loan delinquencies are also rising among millennials.)

Credit card usage can also make sense when borrowers pay their balances in full each month, keeping the effective interest rate at zero. Cards can be a convenient way to make payments and many have advantageous rewards programs.