Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot & more

Shoppers browse the aisles during a Black Friday sale at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Newport, Ky.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Goldman Sachs said that it looks for "outperforming comps and operating income growth" in its new coverage of retail stocks.

"In our view, operating income dollar growth, market share growth, and defensiveness are key criteria for the sector in light of the current macroeconomic backdrop. We note the big box retailers are best positioned based on these metrics over the next year...Recommend to Buy: TGT, BJ, COST, HD, LOW, EYE, ORLY, TSCO, WMT and WSM. "

