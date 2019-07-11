Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot & more

The Dow after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell resumed his two-day semiannual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.
Insurers UnitedHealth and Cigna rose by 3.6% and 10%, respectively, while CVS Health rose 6.7% in premarket trading.
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.
Investors will be watching for any changes in tone from Powell during the Q&A session as he goes before back to Capitol Hill.
U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.
Apple recently deactivated the Walkie-Talkie feature on the Apple Watch after it discovered that a bug allowed people to eavesdrop on iPhones. It's working on a fix before it...
Google Cloud is bolstering its sales executive team as it plans rapid growth.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Goldman Sachs said that it looks for "outperforming comps and operating income growth" in its new coverage of retail stocks.
"In our view, operating income dollar growth, market share growth, and defensiveness are key criteria for the sector in light of the current macroeconomic backdrop. We note the big box retailers are best positioned based on these metrics over the next year...Recommend to Buy: TGT, BJ, COST, HD, LOW, EYE, ORLY, TSCO, WMT and WSM. "
Wedbush upgraded the maker of casual wear mainly on valuation.
"With Abercrombie & Fitch Co's valuation now reset, as shares currently trade at a 66% discount to the company's 5-year historical PE and proprietary data inflects positively, we are upgrading our rating on shares to NEUTRAL, and issuing a POSITIVE data signal. "
J.P. Morgan said in its upgrade note that the company's subscriber trends have "stabilized."
"We are upgrading shares of WW from underweight to neutral and raising our price target to $22 as we believe that subscriber trends have stabilized, which is supportive of the company's ability to reach 2019 guidance. "
Jefferies said the game maker is in a "soft spot" due to the timing of the company's next big release.
"Despite the undeniable success of Grand Theft Auto & RDR and the long-tail revenue contribution, we believe TTWO is now in a 'soft spot' when considering the timing of the next major release. "
Cowen said in new coverage of the stock that Microsoft can deliver $100B of revenue by 2025.
"We believe MSFT has positioned itself in the right secular growth markets to deliver an incremental $100BN of revenue by FY25, driving consistent double digit earnings growth in FY20-FY25. We expect MSFT's Commercial Cloud, including both Office 365 Commercial and Azure, to be the primary driver of growth going forward. "
Citi said in its downgrade that it prefers packagers over paper companies and that it sees further "price erosion" for IP.
"However prices for most of IP's major Pulp & Paper products are falling, and we think the risk of further price erosion & negative earnings revisions may limit share price upside into year-end. Accordingly, with our updated estimates our target price moves to $45 and we move to Neutral. "
Bank of America said Snap is seeing "improving" user trends.
"We raise our PO to $17 based on a higher 10x 2020e EV/Sales to reflect improving user trends and higher growth expectations."
Bank of America said downgraded the regional bank and said shares will "lag" as the Fed cuts rates.
"The thesis is simple: CMA is the most short-rate sensitive stock in our universe, and we believe shares will continue to lag peers as the Fed cuts rates. Rising rates, as opposed to balance sheet growth, drove 97% of CMA's net interest income growth since the Fed began tightening in 3Q15. "
Credit Suisse said the insurer's margins are under pressure due to weather and competition.
"Record levels of precipitation combined with heightened price competition within personal lines insurance mean core home/auto margins are under more pressure...Insurers most levered to homeowners' insurance are Allstate, which we are downgrading to Underperform, followed by TRV, CINF, HIG and CB. "