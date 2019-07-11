Asia Pacific markets set to trade mixed as Fed's Powell hints at rate cut ahead

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled overnight that the U.S. central bank could be cutting interest rates soon.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,585, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,533.48.

In Australia, however, shares were set to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,635.0, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,689.80.