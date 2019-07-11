Asia Pacific markets set to trade mixed as Fed's Powell hints at rate cut ahead

The U.S. energy industry has halted about a third of Gulf of Mexico oil production and expects more disruptions.Energyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled overnight that the U.S. central bank could be cutting interest rates soon.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,585, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,533.48.
In Australia, however, shares were set to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,635.0, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,689.80.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 breached the 3,000 level for the first time, but pared gains to close 0.5% higher at 2,993.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 76.71 points to finish its trading day on Wall Street at 26,860.20, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a record close at 8,202.53.
In testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Fed Chair Powell said business investments across the U.S. have slowed "notably" recently as uncertainties over the economic outlook linger.
"Many FOMC participants saw that the case for a somewhat more accommodative monetary policy had strengthened," Powell said in prepared remarks. "Since then, based on incoming data and other developments, it appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook."
"Anyone fearful that Fed chair Jay Powell might be about to cast aspersions on the likelihood of the FOMC agreeing to cut rates when it next meets on July 30th and 31st needn't have worried, " Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.104 after slipping from levels above 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.34 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.5 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar was at $0.6962 after bouncing from levels below $0.695 yesterday.
Here's a look at the data set to be released in the trading day ahead:
