JPMorgan Chase credit card customers have a month to opt out of binding arbitration

JPMorgan Chase is trying to make it harder for its credit card customers to sue the bank in court by requiring them to go into private arbitration to settle disputes.

The opportunity for JPMorgan Chase credit cardholders to opt out of binding arbitration expires in a month.

The bank notified customers in May that their right to sue over grievances connected to their Chase credit cards will go away unless they take some action by the first week in August.

Unlike class action lawsuits that can be brought by a group of aggrieved consumers, arbitration cases generally can be brought only by individuals. And the private process is overseen by a third party rather than an appointed judge.

Up to 47 million customers could be impacted by the change at Chase, including holders of the Slate and Sapphire card.

"Arbitration typically benefits companies over consumers, so it can't hurt to opt out and open some alternatives," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com.