JPMorgan Chase credit card customers have a month to opt out of binding arbitration

Earnings season is almost here and the results likely won't be...

U.S. companies are lowering the bar for second-quarter earnings thanks to lingering trade uncertainty and questions about global growth.

A giant manufacturer just gave a glimpse into this earnings...

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.

Dow jumps 200 points to break above 27,000 for the first time...

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.

The Fed 'put' could insulate stocks from trade wars, send the Dow...

With a potentially negative earnings season looming, investors see easy Fed policy as the security blanket the stock market needs as it breaks to new highs.

Joe Biden slams Trump's trade war even as he calls to 'get tough'...

Biden said the U.S. needs to act to counter China or it will "keep moving and robbing U.S. firms" of technology and intellectual property.

The Fed chairman says the relationship between inflation and...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.

Google admits partners leaked private conversations with Google...

Google on Wednesday admitted that partners who work to analyze voice snippets collected when people talk to the Google Assistant were leaked to a Belgian press outlet.

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

Ford, VW to announce deal to invest billions in autonomous and...

The joint venture will give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which serves as a base for Volkswagen's ID.3 electric car, executives said.

Nordstrom is trading lower than a buyout offer it rejected as too...

Shares of Nordstrom on Thursday were trading at lows not seen since September 2010. Its stock is down roughly 35% year-to-date.

Trump says China 'letting us down' by not buying US farm products...

If China does not buy U.S. crops, it could bode poorly for a U.S.-China trade deal as Washington has said it expects Beijing to purchase agricultural products.

Microsoft shares hit record as Cowen analysts see market share...

Microsoft climbed as high as $139.22 on Thursday after Cowen initiated coverage of Microsoft with an outperform rating and a $150 price target.

JPMorgan Chase credit card customers have a month to opt out of binding arbitration

Key Points
  • JPMorgan Chase is trying to make it harder for its credit card customers to sue the bank in court. 
  • It's new binding arbitration agreement could apply to some 47 million customers. 
  • You have until Aug. 7 to reject the clause. 
JPMorgan Chase is trying to make it harder for its credit card customers to sue the bank in court by requiring them to go into private arbitration to settle disputes.

The opportunity for JPMorgan Chase credit cardholders to opt out of binding arbitration expires in a month.

The bank notified customers in May that their right to sue over grievances connected to their Chase credit cards will go away unless they take some action by the first week in August.

Unlike class action lawsuits that can be brought by a group of aggrieved consumers, arbitration cases generally can be brought only by individuals. And the private process is overseen by a third party rather than an appointed judge.

Up to 47 million customers could be impacted by the change at Chase, including holders of the Slate and Sapphire card.

"Arbitration typically benefits companies over consumers, so it can't hurt to opt out and open some alternatives," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

Senate narrowly kills a rule that would've allowed more lawsuits against financial firms
The Bottom Line

Overall, the change in unlikely to have a big impact on consumers, Rossman said. He said the average person receives just $32 in a class action lawsuit.

However, consumer advocates say the outcomes of arbitration are even grimmer. Just 9% of people who bring such claims walk away with relief, according to the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

And they point to the success consumers have had in previous class action lawsuits.

In 2009, Chase agreed to temporarily drop arbitration clauses from its credit card agreements after a class action lawsuit alleged the bank conspired with Capital One, Bank of America, Citigroup, Discover and HSBC to block consumers' grievances from the courts.

A few years later, in 2012, Chase agreed to pay $110 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought over its overdraft fees.

More companies are trying to keep their customers out of court. In 2016, 72% of banks included an arbitration clause in their disclosures, up from 59% in 2013, according to Pew Trusts. (The researchers looked at the largest financial institutions.)

If you wish to opt out of the new Chase agreement, you can send a letter to the bank explaining that you, "reject this agreement to arbitrate." Your notice needs to be mailed to Chase at P.O. Box 15298, Wilmington, DE 19850-5298.

You can also look for a bank that doesn't try to get you to sign away your right to sue, such as Bank of America, Capital One or TD Bank.