Trump says China is 'letting us down' by not buying US agricultural products

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell resumed his two-day semiannual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.The Fedread more
For more than a year, local residents have expressed concern about rising rents and displacement as Google's plans for a massive expansion in San Jose continue.Technologyread more
If China does not buy U.S. crops, it could bode poorly for a U.S.-China trade deal as Washington has said it expects Beijing to buy agricultural products.Politicsread more
Insurers UnitedHealth, Cigna and CVS Health, which bought Aetna last year, are all up in early trading Thursday on the news.Politicsread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.Trading Nationread more
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Investors will be watching for any changes in tone from Powell during the Q&A session as he goes back to Capitol Hill.The Fedread more
U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.Economyread more
China is not purchasing U.S. crops as the world's two largest economies scramble to end their trade war, President Donald Trump said Thursday.
The president tweeted that Beijing "is letting us down" by not buying American agricultural products "that they said they would." The development could bode poorly for efforts to reach a trade agreement, as U.S. officials have said they expect China to purchase crops as part of ongoing talks.
"Hopefully they will start soon!" Trump said.
Washington and Beijing have reengaged in trade talks in recent weeks after discussions collapsed in May. At the time a developing deal fell apart, Trump accused China of backing out of major commitments.
Stock market watchers have followed the conflict between the U.S. and China closely. A sustained trade war could damage not only American businesses but also the global economy.
After Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the G-20 summit in Japan last month, the sides agreed to move forward with talks and hold off on imposing new tariffs. But the U.S. president left the meeting with the expectation that China would buy American crops.
"We're holding on tariffs, and they're going to buy farm product," he said.
Increased agricultural purchases serve more than one purpose for Trump. He has long pushed for the U.S. to cut its trade deficit with China. Trump also seeks to help farmers in key electoral states recently punished by flooding, low crop prices and the U.S. trade conflict with Beijing.
On Tuesday, Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the White House considers it "very, very important" for China to buy farm products as the trade talks continue.
The U.S. has put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods. China has slapped duties on $110 billion in American products.
After trade talks collapsed in May, both Washington and Beijing increased rates for some of the existing tariffs.