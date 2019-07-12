Oil markets will see another glut in 2020, IEA predicts

A worker on a an oil drill near New Town, North Dakota.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the return of an oversupplied oil market next year, despite the recent rollover of an OPEC-led pact designed to restrain any glut.

The energy agency said the "main message" of its closely-watched report was that oil supply in the first six months of 2019 had exceeded demand by 0.9 million barrels per day.

"This surplus adds to the huge stock builds seen in the second half of 2018 when oil production surged just as demand growth started to falter," the Paris-based IEA said Friday.

"Clearly, market tightness is not an issue for the time being and any re-balancing seems to have moved further into the future."

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, have kept 1.2 million barrels per day off the market since the start of the year.

The energy alliance, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, last week renewed the pact until March 2020 to avoid a build-up of inventories that could hit prices.

"The widely-anticipated decision by OPEC+ ministers to extend their output agreement to March 2020 provides guidance but it does not change the fundamental outlook of an oversupplied market," the IEA said.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $67.00 Friday morning, up around 0.7%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $60.59, around 0.6% higher.

Concerns that global demand is slowing caused Brent to decline by 10% in June, despite supportive geopolitical factors, the IEA said.