Impossible Foods sets its sights on Asia, which consumes nearly half the world's meat

Meatless burger-maker Impossible Foods is looking to expand in Asia — a region with a voracious appetite for meat.

"Asia is by far the number one focus for us. It is core to our mission; core to our business," the company's senior vice president for international, Nick Halla, told CNBC's "Street Signs " on Thursday.

According to a 2019 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Asia accounts for more than 46% of the world's meat consumption.

Impossible Foods, which primarily makes plant-based protein products, made their first foray into Asia via Hong Kong about 18 months after launching worldwide.

Hong Kong has one of the highest meat consumption per capita in the world, according to the University of Hong Kong. Hong Kongers consume a daily average of meat equivalent to about two pieces of 10-oz steak — that's four times higher than in the United Kingdom, according to the university's research.

This has meant the California-based company had to adopt a different market strategy for its Hong Kong expansion.

"The first thing we have to do, coming into a new market, is build that credibility that this is not the plant-based product of the past," Halla said.