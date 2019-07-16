Stocks making the biggest moves midday: JB Hunt, Domino's Pizza, Wells Fargo & more

A trader, center, wears a Citigroup jacket while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Check out the companies making headlines midday:

J.B. Hunt — Shares of the trucking company jumped 5.6% as investors looked past a weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings print that included an unexpected charge and focused on upbeat comments on the company's conference call. "From a demand perspective, our customers are optimistic," J.B. Hunt's chief commercial officer said on the call, according to a FactSet trancript. "They did recognize the level of inventory that they brought in incremental to avoid really what's happening around tariffs, but they are starting to work through that inventory and feel better about the back half of the year."

Fiat Chrysler — Fiat Chrysler's stock fell 3.9% after Goldman Sachs initiated the stock as sell, citing limited opportunities for growth in North America and challenges for other parts of the car maker.

Charles Schwab — Charles Schwab rose 3.3% after brokerage company published its second quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share of 66 cents on revenue of $2.7 billion. Those results topped Refinitv estimates of 65 cents earnings per share and sales of $2.67 billion.

Goldman Sachs — Shares of Goldman Sachs rose 1.9% after the bank's top and bottom-line results beat analyst expectations. Goldman reported second-quarter earnings of $5.81 per share on $9.46 billion in revenue, topping Refinitiv estimates of $4.89 earnings per share and $8.83 billion in revenue. The strong quarter was fueled in part by a better-than-expected performance from the investment banking division, which generated $1.86 billion in revenue, and strong equity trading. Analysts expected $1.77 billion, according to FactSet.

KeyCorp — The regional bank's stock fell 1.2% after KeyCorp disclosed the discovery of fraudulent activity that could cost the company up to $90 million.

First Republic Bank — Shares of First Republic Bank fell 4.5% following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings. The bank reported earnings per share of $1.24 cents on revenue of $819.4 million. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of $1.27 on revenue of $828.2 million, according to Refinitiv.

First Horizon National — First Horizon's stock rose 6.7% on the back of better-than-expected earnings. The bank reported a second-quarter profit of 37 cents per share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a profit of 35 cents per share. First Horizon's revenue also topped expectations.

Domino's Pizza — Domino's dropped 6.1% after the pizza chain reported lower-than-expected revenues for its fiscal second quarter amid a rapid expansion and the threat of lost delivery market share from third-party services. The company reported revenue of $811.6 million, well below a Refinitiv estimate of $836.6 million.

Wells Fargo — The bank's shares fell 3% after company executives warned of higher expenses moving forward. The warning overshadowed Wells' strong second-quarter results. The company reported earnings per share of $1.30 on revenue of $21.58 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $1.15 per share on sales of $20.93 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Slack Technologies — Slack stock rose 0.5% after KeyBanc initiated the workplace messaging platform as overweight. KeyBanc said the company's revenue could grow beyond $3 billion in five years and reach $10 billion in 10 years, given its role in pioneering a new form of professional digital communication.

Blue Apron — The meal-delivery company's stock skyrocketed more than 35% after Blue Apron added Beyond Meat to its meal kits in an effort to boost orders.

—CNBC's Marc Rod, Mallika Mitra and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.