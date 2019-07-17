Cramer: Earnings suggest business and consumer economies are 'out of sync'

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.Technologyread more
IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.Market Insiderread more
"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
There are two economies at play right now and "right now they're out of sync" based on the earnings results that Wall Street has seen thus far, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.
The American consumer is still strong, as evident in the results the banks are posting, but the railroad company CSX is telling a different tale, he said.
Shares of CSX fell more than 10% in the session after the transport giant missed on earnings per share and revenue in the second quarter. The company now believes revenue will fall as much as 2% in 2019 after originally forecasting growth as high as 2%, prompting CEO James Foote to call the economy "one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career."
Negative results in one railroad tend to drag the rest of the industry, Cramer said. Shares of Union Pacific dropped about 6% and Norfolk Southern sank more than 7%. The former reports earnings Thursday and the latter reports next week.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average, which tracks the American transportation sector, fell more than 3.5%, its worse session this year. As of Tuesday, economists expect the economy to grow a median 1.8% in the second quarter, according to CNBC/Moody's Analytics rapid update of economists' GDP forecasts.
CSX's Foote also said "many of our customers' volumes continue to show weakness."
For the bulls expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this summer, Cramer said they better hope Chairman Jerome Powell is focused on CSX's conference call instead of what the banks are saying.
"We need Fed chief Jay Powell to listen to last night's big bad conference call from CSX," the "Mad Money" host said. "At the same time, we need him to ignore the bank conference calls, like the excellent one we got today from Bank of America. "
Bank of America told shareholders that profit in the second quarter increased 8% from a year ago, totaling $7.3 billion, powered by its retail bank. Investors earned 74 cents a share, which topped estimates of 71 cents.
Banking executives, such as Bank of America CFO Paul Donofrio, are rooting against a reduction of the benchmark interest rate — currently 2.25% to 2.5% — arguing it would slow net interest income, which has been a major driver of profits.
Retail sales last month increased 0.4% when economists predicted 0.1%, which juxtaposes what's happening in business investment.
"If you believe Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup — and why not — consumers are right in the sweet spot, " Cramer said. "Based on what's happening in the consumer economy, you could easily make the case for more rate hikes here."
The major U.S. indexes recorded their second straight day of losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite slipping more than 0.4%. The S&P 500, falling 0.65%, posted its worst day in three weeks.
"I can't think of another time … where the consumer was in such great shape while the industrials were in so much trouble," Cramer said. "Normally the one boosts the other, or vice versa. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be happening right now."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of JP Morgan and Citigroup.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com