Netflix CEO says the 'streaming wars' are good for business

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.Technologyread more
IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.Market Insiderread more
"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings doesn't seem too worried about the influx of competitors into the streaming industry.
A phenomenon that has been dubbed "the streaming wars" is a hot topic in the entertainment world. As Disney, NBC and WarnerMedia, among others, gear up to launch their own standalone streaming services, analysts have questioned if Netflix will take a hit.
Hastings said Wednesday these streaming wars are a good thing.
"The advantage of having something be catchy like 'the streaming wars' is that it draws more attention, and because of that, consumers shift more quickly from linear TV to streaming TV," Hastings said during the company's earnings call Wednesday.
After the company's second quarter earning report Wednesday, shares of the company fell more than 10% as Netflix revealed global net adds of 2.7 million, well below its guidance of 5 million. Still, Netflix forecast 7 million global paid net adds for the next quarter.
The company blamed price hikes and a lackluster slate of new content for the lower-than-expected subscriber growth. However, Netflix has said that the third quarter's content, including the recently released third season of "Stranger Things," will help turn the tide.
Netflix has acknowledged it will soon lose two of its most-watched shows, "The Office" and "Friends," but that not having these costly programs will free up the company's budget and allow it to spend more on its own original content.
"I think everybody gets that people will subscribe to multiple [platforms]," Hastings said. "I'd wager that most Netflix employees are HBO subscribers. We love the content they do and that spurs us on to want to be even better."
"Competition grows the industry," he said.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.