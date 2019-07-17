Fireball engulfs SpaceX prototype Starship rocket after engine test

A fireball erupted from the base of SpaceX's so-called "Starhopper" prototype rocket after a test at the company's facility in Texas.

A fireball erupted from the base of SpaceX's prototype rocket on Tuesday evening, minutes after a key test at the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The blaze erupted from what appeared to be a small fire after SpaceX tested the rocket's engine. Video from a YouTube livestream of the test, used with permission by CNBC, showed the the event unfold. It is unclear if any damage was done to the rocket, which is made of stainless steel, and SpaceX has not responded to CNBC's request for comment on the incident.

Known as "Starhopper," the prototype rocket is the early version of the company's Starship rocket. Starship, with an enormous booster called "Super Heavy," is being built to achieve founder Elon Musk's dream of transporting up to 100 people to the moon, Mars and more.