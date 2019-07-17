Why Kevin O'Leary still likes Facebook and Libra's chances

Facebook may be facing ever growing criticism on issues from data privacy to antitrust concerns, but Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, remains bullish on the stock. He's "owned it through all this political crapola and noise," and he thinks you should, too.

O'Leary called Facebook a "fantastic business for entrepreneurs in America" on Tuesday's "Halftime Report. " Nowadays Facebook may be more often criticized for being a large monopoly that should be broken up, but O'Leary explains, "I spend millions of dollars on Facebook each year across over 50 companies because we can geo-lock our message to specific markets at different prices. No one else can do that for me. Others try; they're the best."

These ad-targeting capabilities are why O'Leary predicts that despite all the political pushback Facebook is now facing, the company "is not going to get shut down, because it helps American business."

Libra, Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency set to debut in 2020, is the other reason O'Leary still likes the company.

O'Leary's bullishness on Libra might be surprising because he is a critic of bitcoin, arguably the most famous cryptocurrency known in part for its lack of regulation. But O'Leary argues that effective regulation could be the big difference that will make Libra a legitimate and useful currency.