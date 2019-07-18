First-time homebuyers could snag lower costs for FHA loans under House-passed bill

A bipartisan bill that cleared the House last week would let first-time homebuyers pay a bit less at closing if they go through homeownership counseling. Called the Housing Financial Literacy Act, the measure would apply to first-time homebuyers who take out a mortgage backed by the Federal Housing Administration. Borrowers who go through the counseling — aimed at helping them be financially responsible homeowners — would get a discount on the upfront mortgage insurance that all FHA loans require borrowers to pay. "The idea behind the legislation is that counseling should improve loan performance and make people better borrowers," said Pete Mills, senior vice president of residential policy for the Mortgage Bankers Association, which generally supports the bill.

The delinquency rate on FHA loans is close to 9%, compared with about 3% for conventional loans, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. In 2009, in the midst of the housing crisis that caused the Great Recession, that FHA delinquency rate reached above 14%. Roughly 83% of all FHA loans (excluding refinanced mortgages) in 2018 went to first-time homebuyers. FHA loans, which come with less-stringent requirements than conventional loans, tend to be used by first-time borrowers with low or moderate incomes who often have lower credit scores than other borrowers. Due to that increased risk for lenders, borrowers are required to pay mortgage insurance to the FHA for many years or over the life of the loan (depending on the particulars of the terms), as well as an upfront mortgage insurance premium. That upfront amount currently is equal to 1.75% of the base loan amount, and it can be paid at closing or rolled into the loan. The proposed discount of 25 basis points would reduce that amount to 1.5%.