Asia stocks set to trade mixed as hopes rise for more easing from the Fed

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

GOP vote on Trump's "go back" comments was an effort to absolve...

They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.

House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

CrowdStrike jumps after beating expectations in its first...

CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.

The link between Warren's attack on private equity and Toys R Us

Some blamed private equity for the rash of retail bankruptcies over the past few years, including those of Payless ShoeSource, Sports Authority and Toys R Us. Toys R Us, in...

Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to trade mixed as hopes rise for more easing from the Fed

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asia Pacific stocks.
  • Overnight stateside, the major indexes saw their first gains in three sessions.
  • New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday the central bank needed to "act quickly" when the economy was slowing and rates were low.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Friday following overnight comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy more than expected.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,165, as compared to the index's last close at 21,046.24.

Shares in Australia, however, were poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,594.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,649.10.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight stateside, the major indexes saw their first gains in three sessions. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher at 2,995.11, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% to 8,207.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the trading day stateside higher by 3.12 points at 27,222.97.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday the central bank needed to "act quickly" when the economy was slowing and rates were low. "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold, " he said in a speech.

Traders increased their bets on Thursday that the Fed could cut even deeper later this month.

For its part, the New York Federal Reserve clarified Williams' comments by saying they were not indicative of the Fed's future moves.

Oil and currencies

Tensions in the Middle East heated up further on Thursday, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying an American Navy ship had destroyed an Iranian done in a "defensive action. " The announcement came hours after Iranian forces seized a foreign tanker it accused of smuggling oil.

Oil prices, however, saw sharp declines on Thursday, amid expectations of rising crude output in the Gulf of Mexico following last week's hurricane in the region.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.794 after dropping from levels above 97.2 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.42 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 107.6 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7061 after rising from levels below $0.704 yesterday.

Here is a look at some of the data set to be released in the day ahead:

  • Hong Kong: Business confidence at 4:30 p.m. HK/SIN
  • Philippines: Central bank inflation report