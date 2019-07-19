Asia stocks set to trade mixed as hopes rise for more easing from the Fed

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Friday following overnight comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy more than expected.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,165, as compared to the index's last close at 21,046.24.

Shares in Australia, however, were poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,594.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,649.10.