Asia stocks set to trade mixed as hopes rise for more easing from the Fed

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.Airlinesread more
Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...The Fedread more
Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.Technologyread more
"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."Politicsread more
They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.Market Insiderread more
House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.The Fedread more
CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Friday following overnight comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy more than expected.
Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,165, as compared to the index's last close at 21,046.24.
Shares in Australia, however, were poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,594.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,649.10.
Overnight stateside, the major indexes saw their first gains in three sessions. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher at 2,995.11, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% to 8,207.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the trading day stateside higher by 3.12 points at 27,222.97.
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday the central bank needed to "act quickly" when the economy was slowing and rates were low. "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold, " he said in a speech.
Traders increased their bets on Thursday that the Fed could cut even deeper later this month.
For its part, the New York Federal Reserve clarified Williams' comments by saying they were not indicative of the Fed's future moves.
Tensions in the Middle East heated up further on Thursday, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying an American Navy ship had destroyed an Iranian done in a "defensive action. " The announcement came hours after Iranian forces seized a foreign tanker it accused of smuggling oil.
Oil prices, however, saw sharp declines on Thursday, amid expectations of rising crude output in the Gulf of Mexico following last week's hurricane in the region.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.794 after dropping from levels above 97.2 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.42 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 107.6 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7061 after rising from levels below $0.704 yesterday.
Here is a look at some of the data set to be released in the day ahead: