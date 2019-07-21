Review: The 2019 GMC Yukon XL is a $74,000 monster truck

These box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last...Entertainmentread more
Instagram began tests that hide "like" counts on posts. That means influencers who market products on Instagram will have to rely on different metrics to show success.Technologyread more
Peter Neupert worked for Microsoft and Amazon-backed Drugstore.com, where he got to know Jeff Bezos. He now advises start-ups.Technologyread more
Last week shows that oil prices are not the indicator for Middle East tensions they once were, and worries about global demand and growing U.S. production has changed that...Market Insiderread more
Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female corporate-development...Technologyread more
The firing of the tear gas was the latest confrontation between police and protesters who have taken to the streets for over a month to fight a proposed extradition bill and...China Politicsread more
Amazon's new policy for account suspensions doesn't go far enough to protect sellers from potentially unfair and wrongful suspensions, merchants say.Technologyread more
There is no end in sight to the Boeing 737 Max grounding after two fatal crashes, prompting airlines to rethink their growth plans.Airlinesread more
After a year of flooding, Midwest farmers face a stifling heat wave that's spreading across the U.S.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg is painting a painful picture for stocks as earnings season goes into full gear.Futures Nowread more
Rossello is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims...Politicsread more
If you want a large SUV, there are a lot of options. Toyota makes the Highlander, Volkswagen makes the Atlas, Ford makes the Explorer and GMC makes the Acadia. If you want an extra large SUV, you can get a Nissan Armada, Toyota Sequoia, GMC Yukon or many more gargantuan cruisers. But in the world of mega SUVs so big that it's comical, your only options come from General Motors and Ford.
Despite not facing a ton of competition, the Yukon XL still feels in need of an update. It's cavernous inside, comfortable on the road and capable, but we think it's a tough sell at $74,630 as tested.
The GMC Yukon and Chevy Tahoe twins are well known. The Suburban and Yukon XL are those same trucks, stretched. That means you get the same truck-like, body-on-frame construction, burly V-8 powertrain and three rows of seats. The big difference is that the XL model has a lot of space behind that third row of seats.
The result is an insane ability to swallow cargo. The Yukon XL is one of only a handful of SUVs that can truly handle seven passengers and all the luggage they'd need for a vacation. Minivans can pull off the same feat, but they can't tow 8,300 pounds like a Yukon XL can.
Everything in the Yukon XL is mega-sized. The cabin is so massive that it's not hard to understand why NFL players are often caught in Yukons, Tahoes, and Escalades. Still, even our 5' 6 " reviewer never felt swallowed or overwhelmed. This truck is fit for all sizes.
It's also comfortable. Our tester came with the optional magnetic suspension, which adjusts constantly to provide the maximum amount of body control without giving up comfort. There's still some business in the ride, mainly from a jiggly rear end, but the Yukon XL is perfectly pleasant if a tad bouncy.
It's also user-friendly. GM's current infotainment system is a breeze to use, though the new system in the Sierra AT4 had useful improvements like the ability to show navigation, music and phone information at the same time.
Finally, the Yukon looks good. There's something to be said for the brawny bombast of these huge American SUVs. While the current Expedition tries to smooth out its big body, the Yukon XL is unashamedly huge. Especially with the Graphite Appearance Package that blacks out the wheels and trim, this thing looks mean.
Though we appreciate the old-school looks of the Yukon, the old-school behavior of it isn't as welcome. It's been a long time since we've gotten an all-new Yukon and the age shows.
First, it feels more lumbering and big in its operation than the similarly large Expedition Max. It helps that the current Expedition dates back to late 2017 for the 2018 model year, whereas the Yukon's last full redesign hit dealerships in winter of 2014.
That's obvious inside. Though GMC has added in a lot of tech over the years, the cabin feels far cheaper than a $74,630 price tag would suggest. This Yukon XL is only $630 cheaper than the Expedition Max we tested but feels years behind inside.
Plus, despite the high price tag, our tester still lacked adaptive cruise control and other active driving assists. Adaptive cruise control is available on the Yukon Denali, but that's even more expensive. Regardless, you can't get a 360-degree camera or automatic parking. For a vehicle this big, those tech features could really be useful.
The powertrain has also fallen behind the competition. Despite a massive 6.2-liter V-8, the Yukon XL can't tow as much as the Expedition with its 3.5-liter V-6. It also delivers worse fuel economy.
The Yukon XL is not a bad vehicle. The bigger problem is that we can't see what would lead someone to buy one over the competition. Minivans like the Chrysler Pacifica offer just as much room and practicality while beating the Yukon XL on price, technology and refinement.
If you need the capability of a three-row mega-SUV, the Chevy Suburban is the Yukon XL's cheaper sibling. But if you want the best mix of practicality, capability, value, technology and refinement, the Ford Expedition Max wins out in every category.
Exterior: 4
Interior: 2
Driving Experience: 2
Value: 1.5
Overall: 2.4
Price as tested: $74,630
*Ratings out of 5.