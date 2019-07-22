FDA launches 'Magic' television ad campaign with magician Julius Dein to curb teen vaping

The Food and Drug Administration is taking the next step in its fight against underage vaping with a new television and digital ad campaign designed to warn teenagers about the potential dangers of e-cigarettes.

The television ads, called "Magic," feature street magician Julius Dein, who has roughly 800,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. The ads are part of the agency's $60 million "The Real Cost" campaign, which kicked off in September, and will be its first TV campaign to tackle teen vaping. They will air on a select few TV networks, including TeenNick, CW, ESPN and MTV, and the campaign will also run on YouTube and social media.