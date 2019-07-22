Forget 'FAANG' growth stocks, one technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks for a new, scarier era

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.Politicsread more
A group of gold miners stocks "BAANG" are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.Marketsread more
Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
Trade tensions that could lead to layoffs and a pullback from consumers are at the center of the recession case.Economyread more
The agreement between the White House and congressional Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.Politicsread more
Microsoft and OpenAI announced a new partnership to build artificial general intelligence to tackle more complex tasks than current AI.Technologyread more
There's a reason the film industry doesn't measure the success of modern movies against those of the past — movie ticket inflation isn't an exact science.Entertainmentread more
A US judge presiding over multidistrict litigation alleging J&J's talc baby powder causes ovarian cancer starts hearing from experts Monday.Health and Scienceread more
Air-conditioner maker Lennox International pointed to colder weather as a key reason for cutting guidance and underperforming in the second quarter.Marketsread more
Following a record breaking opening weekend for Disney's "The Lion King," CNBC's Jim Cramer said the company's stock is an "annunity stream" for investors.Investingread more
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.World Newsread more
'BAANG' is the new 'FAANG.'
So says technical analyst John Roque at Wolfe Research, who believes a group of gold miners he coined as BAANG— Barrick Gold, AngloGold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Franco-Nevada, Gold Fields — are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names as they might have reached their peaks and started losing steam.
"We made this index BAANG in homage to the fading FAANG," Roque said on CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Monday. These gold miners are "much like gold. So gold has broken out but it's still down way from its highs in the 1900 thereabouts and we think both gold and those stocks have more room."
Gold is trading above $1,400 for the first time since 2013 and it is up more than 12% year-to-date. The metal's strength is backed by safe-haven buying amid geopolitical uncertainties as well as the Federal Reserve's openness to rate cuts this year. The BAANG stocks are up a whopping 42% since May 10, the analyst said.
Meanwhile, Facebook, Netflix and Google's parent Alphabet are still in the red for the trailing 12 months despite their strong comeback this year. Investors are worried it would be hard for those tech giants to turn around as the government's antitrust investigations heat up. Many market participants said Big Tech which led much of the current bull market are starting to lose their characteristic mojo amid the trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.
Netflix continued its slide on Monday after a surprising drop in the subscriptions number released last week. Amazon and Facebook are set to report their second-quarter numbers this week. Apple reports later this month.
Roque said the Canada-based gold miner Franco-Nevada is his favorite stock among BAANG. The company has risen nearly 28% this year so far.
AngloGold is the third-largest gold mining company in the world by production. Its stock surged more than 50% in 2019. The South Africa- based miner Gold Fields also skyrocketed nearly 60% this year.