Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Boeing, Lennox, Micron & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday:
Halliburton — Oilfield services company Halliburton's stock rose 6.6% after the company announced its quarterly earnings before the opening bell. The company posted adjusted quarterly profits of 35 cents a share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share as the company continued to grow internationally and cut costs in North America.
Apple — Apple shares rose 1.7% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $247 from $231, citing "a positive setup into earnings" and "multiple catalysts beyond earnings that make [it] a top pick into year end." The tech giant will announce its quarterly earnings next week.
Stitch Fix — The online personal styling company's stock jumped 1% after analysts at Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Analysts cited client growth, stronger personalization, and new features like the offering of individual items in their upgraded outlook for the $2.7 billion company.
Boeing — The aircraft manufacturer's stock slid 1.2% after Fitch Ratings published a negative outlook for the the 737 Max maker. Fitch warned that the company's debt could increase by $10 billion to more than $24 billion by the end of the year, due to the grounding of the 737 Max, which was involved in two fatal crashes.
DaVita — DaVita rose 5.3% after the dialysis services company issued second-quarter guidance that beat analysts' expectations, driven by "improved expectation of profit from calcimimetics" drug. The company said it expects operating income for the second quarter of 2019 to be between $460 million and $465 million, above estimates around $400 million provided by FactSet.
Lennox — Lennox fell 4.7% after the air-conditioner maker cut its guidance and missed Wall Street's earnings estimates for the second quarter, citing colder temperatures. The company saw earnings per share of $3.74, below the estimated $4.12, according to FactSet. Lennox also adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to $11.30 to $11.90 in 2019, lower than expected.
Micron Technology, Applied Materials and Lam Research — Each chip stock climbed more than 3.5% on Monday after Goldman Sachs upgraded all three semiconductor companies to buy from neutral ratings. Applied Materials, which was added to the "Conviction Buy" list, led the way with a 4.89% gain. Goldman analysts were more bullish on the memory chip industry as a whole, saying, "We believe that the excess inventory memory companies are carrying will be depleted faster than our previous expectations."
— CNBC's Mallika Mitra, Jesse Pound, Elizabeth Myong and Marc Rod contributed to this report.
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated Micron's name.