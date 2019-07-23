Senate confirms Mark Esper to lead Pentagon

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
The Senate confirmed acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper to lead the Pentagon on Tuesday, approving the Gulf War veteran by a vote of 90-8.
Esper's confirmation gives the Defense Department its first permanent leader since Jim Mattis stepped down. Esper was previously the Secretary of the Army.
President Donald Trump made Esper the acting Defense Secretary in June after then-acting Secretary Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the permanent job.
Former Army General David Petraeus said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" that Esper was "well qualified" for the Pentagon's top job. Petraeus also said he thought Esper, a former Raytheon executive, would push for changes in defense purchasing.
"I think what he will try to do is focus on procurement for the future. Gradually getting us away from ever more purchases of very large, exquisite manned systems into more somewhat simpler, unmanned, but enabled by artificial intelligence, systems," Petraeus said.
Following his stint of active duty, Esper served in the Army Reserve and National Guard before retiring in 2007.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.