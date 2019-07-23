Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Coca-Cola, Travelers, Biogen, Hasbro, Apple & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Coca-Cola – The beverage giant beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share. Revenue came in above forecasts, as well, and Coca-Cola raised its full-year revenue forecast as demand grows for some of its newer soft drinks and coffees.

Travelers – The insurance company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.02 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.28 a share. Revenue beat forecasts on higher net investment income and premiums, but the insurer also saw higher non-weather related casualty losses than it had a year before.

United Technologies – The conglomerate came in 15 cents a share above forecasts, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts and United Technologies raised its full-year outlook as it benefits from its purchase of Rockwell Collins.

Harley-Davidson – Harley-Davidson reported quarterly profit of $1.23 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.20 a share. The motorcycle maker's revenue come in below estimates and it cut its outlook for motorcycle shipments.

Hasbro – The toy maker earned an adjusted 78 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 50 cents a share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, on strong demand for toys related to "Avengers: Endgame" among other factors.

Biogen – The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $9.15 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $7.53 a share. Revenue beat Wall Street projections, and the company also raised its full-year forecast. Biogen's results were boosted in part by growth in sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Lockheed Martin – The defense contractor earned $5 per share for the second quarter, 23 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts and Lockheed raised its full-year outlook, amid strong performances in all four of its business segments.

Whirlpool – Whirlpool reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.01 per share, 30 cents a share above consensus. The appliance maker's revenue also beat estimates and Whirlpool raised its full-year forecast, after successfully increasing prices to offset higher production costs.

TD Ameritrade – TD Ameritrade came in 7 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.04 per share. The online brokerage's revenue also beat forecasts. Separately, the company announced that CEO Tim Hockey will step down once a successor is found.

Apple – Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel's wireless chip business, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said the deal could be reached in the next week, and that Apple would pay around $1 billion. Apple declined comment to CNBC when asked about the story.

Starbucks – Starbucks is buying a stake in restaurant technology company Eatsa, and will also take a seat on the board. Eatsa had operated a number of automated cafes, but has closed those locations down and is now selling its systems to other restaurant chains.

AutoNation – AutoNation named Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller as its new CEO, replacing Carl Liebert. The nation's biggest auto dealership chain had named Liebert to the post in March, replacing long time CEO Mike Jackson, but now said that both sides agreed that Liebert was not the right fit.

UBS – UBS posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, with the Switzerland-based bank logging its best second quarterly in nearly a decade. The bank saw weakness in wealth management, but strength in retail and corporate banking.

Facebook – Facebook is expected to announcement a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over its privacy practices as soon as this week. It has already been widely reported that the settlement would include a fine of about $5 billion, as well as a number of privacy-related requirements.

Boeing – Boeing's outlook was downgraded to "negative" from "stable" by Moody's, echoing a similar move earlier in the day by Moody's rival Fitch. Both credit rating agencies cited the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Boeing's grounded 737 Max jet.