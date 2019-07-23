Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei and China buying agricultural products

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands before their bilateral meeting during the G-20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan on June 29, 2019.

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to give "timely licensing decisions" to allow a slew of tech companies including Google and Broadcom to sell to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The administration blacklisted Huawei in May at the height of the trade war, effectively halting its ability to buy U.S.-made chips.

On the China's side, Xi Jinping seems to be following through on his promise made at the G-20 summit to continue to buy U.S. agricultural products. Chinese companies have reached out to U.S. exporters to inquire about pricing, and they also filed application to remove tariffs on the agricultural goods, Chinese state-run media Xinhua reported on Monday.

Xinhua called the move a "constructive action," showing "the sincerity of cooperation to the U.S."

These goodwill gestures come as the two countries are likely to have in-person meetings soon after their phone conversations last week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said last week that a face-to face meeting "makes sense" and "would anticipate" the U.S. to set up one.