Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed amid US-China trade developments

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Wednesday following developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,680, as compared to the index's last close at 21,620.88.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to see opening declines. The SPI futures contract was at 6,691.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,724.60.

In corporate news, Japan's Mitsubishi Motor is set to release its earnings for the first quarter later on Wednesday.