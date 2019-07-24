European markets seen slightly higher amid expectations ECB could cut rates before Fed

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Wednesday morning, as market participants braced for a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank's (ECB) upcoming monetary policy meeting.

The FTSE 100 is seen 8 points higher at 7,564, the CAC is expected to open up around 10 points at 5,628, while the DAX is poised to start 45 points higher at 12,535, according to IG.