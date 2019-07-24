Miniseries may be the competitive edge streamers are looking for

A still image from "When They See Us."

As streamers face more and more competition, miniseries may be one way to stay ahead.

In its second-quarter earnings, Netflix reported that it lost more than 100,000 subscribers in the U.S. It was expected to gain over 300,000.

Neil Macker, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar covering media and entertainment, said Netflix has more competition than when it started creating original content. Viewers can or will soon be able to choose between Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, the improved Hulu and a streaming service planned by Comcast.

"You're just going to have to find a way to attract new subscribers and retain your current subscribers," Macker said.

Enter the miniseries. There's been a recent boom in the popularity of limited series, and they may be a way to attract those subscribers. The Emmy category is full of shows you've likely heard of, if you haven't already watched.The nominees this year were HBO's "Chernobyl" and "Sharp Objects," Showtime's "Escape from Dannemora," FX's "Fosse/Verdon" and Netflix's "When They See Us."

The limited series category — defined as series with at least two episodes and a total running time of at least 150 program minutes that tell a complete, nonrecurring story — didn't stand alone until 2015, when the Television Academy separated limited series from the broader category Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie.

Macker said the genre is one way Netflix can get some buzz around its content slate.

"It's a different type of model and it's intriguing to people," Macker said. He added that limited series have a way of getting media attention in the U.S. because they are less common, and not open-ended like other television shows.

Netflix is a content machine that needs to constantly come up with new ideas, he added.

"They have to feed the beast," Macker said.

Viewers have shown an appetite for this type of television — "Chernobyl" currently sits at the top of IMDB's list of top-rated television shows.

The boom of limited series is a sign that viewers want to see more high-quality television, said Debbie Danielpour, an assistant professor of film and television at Boston University. It shows that there is a desire to see more complicated stories, like those adapted from novels (think HBO's "Sharp Objects") and real life criminal cases (think FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace").

Danielpour said miniseries allow viewers to experience the nuances of situations, like the depiction of the Central Park Five in Netflix's "When They See Us," without being sucked into seasons and seasons of the same story.

"For issue shows, unless they're anthologized with a different issue each season, limited series are perfect," Danielpour said. "I don't think people are willing to commit themselves to watch something about, say, Chernobyl after six episodes or eight episodes."

Viewers find comfort in not having to make a long-term commitment to yet another television series, said Robert Thompson, professor of television and population culture at Syracuse University.

"The limited series is like a summer fling — this heated romance that burns brightly but doesn't necessarily carry commitment," Thompson said. He added that HBO's "Games of Thrones" was a long-term relationship while "Chernobyl" was a fling and "fun while it lasted."