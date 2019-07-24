Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel is moving to advisory role as brain drain continues

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Asia Pacific set to trade mixed despite record highs on Wall...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Asia Marketsread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Trading Nationread more

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

US Marketsread more

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Autosread more

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Marketsread more

Dem committees decline to say whether they'll give away Epstein...

Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...

Politicsread more

Facebook says the FTC is probing it over antitrust concerns

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

Technologyread more

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Technologyread more

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Industrialsread more
Tech

Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel is moving to advisory role as brain drain continues

Lora Kolodny@lorakolodny
Key Points
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the news on Wednesday's earnings call.
  • His position will be filled by Drew Baglino, who had been a vice president.
Jeffrey Straubel, chief technical officer and co-founder of Tesla Motors Inc., center, speaks as billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc., left, and Yoshihiko Yamada, consultant at Panasonic Corp., look on during a press event at Tesla's new Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.
Troy Harvey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tesla's Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel is leaving his post to become an advisor to the carmaker, CEO Elon Musk said on the company's second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Straubel, one of the company's co-founders, is best known for helping to create Tesla's signature battery technology. He also oversaw power electronics, motors, software, firmware and controls, among other responsibilities at Tesla over the course of his tenure there.

"I'm excited to stay involved in some of our core technologies and all that and help where I can," Straubel said on the call. He said it's "not an executive type role."

His position will be filled by Drew Baglino, who had been a vice president of technology.

Straubel is the latest high-profile departure from Tesla's executive ranks. Steve McManus, who was a vice president in charge of engineering for car interiors and exteriors at Tesla, this week joined Apple. The iPhone maker also lured former Tesla vice president Michael Schwekutsch, who oversaw electric powertrains engineering, to join its Special Projects Group earlier this year. In June, Felicia Mayo, the vice president of human resources and head of diversity, left Tesla. That month the company also lost Peter Hochholdinger, who ran manufacturing at the factory in Fremont, California, to Lucid Motors.

The announced departure follows Tesla's disappointing earnings report. The company announced weaker-than-expected revenue and a wider-than-expected loss, sending the shares down 10% in extended trading.

Straubel is also the founder of a recycling company called Redwood Materials with offices near Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada and car plant in Fremont.

According to shipment records shared with CNBC by Import Genius, Redwood Materials has, since May 2018, purchased equipment used for "electroplating, electrolysis or electrophoresis," which could be used to extract and recycle some of the expensive raw materials used to make consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

WATCH: The one thing to look for on Tesla's earnings call

VIDEO3:4503:45
The one thing to look for on Tesla's earnings call: Loup's Munster
Fast Money

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.