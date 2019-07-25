Asia Pacific set to trade mixed despite record highs on Wall Street

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.Asia Marketsread more
Asia Pacific shares were set to trade mixed Thursday despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. Nikkei futures contract traded at 21,745, compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,709.57.
Shares in Australia, however, were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,716.0, a touch lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,776.70.
Investors will be watching out for Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe's speech at 11:05 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday for clues about the central bank's future policy moves.
Shares of semiconductors are also in focus after the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) jumped 2.7% to hit a record overnight stateside, led by a 7.4% rally in Texas Instruments sparked by better-than-expected quarterly results.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported second-quarter earnings before the market open. Tumbling memory chip prices led to an 89% drop in operating profit for the reporting period to 638 billion Korean won ($541.9 million), which also missed analysts' expectations, Reuters reported.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to close at a record of 3,019.56, while the Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 0.9% to end the day at 8,321.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, closed 79.22 points lower at 27,269.97.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is also set to meet on Thursday. Analysts expect that it would keep interest rates unchanged.
"The risk is the ECB loosens monetary policy tonight which can further undermine (the euro), " Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
"Our base case is for the ECB to remove its forward guidance tonight that interest rates will remain 'at their present level through the first half of 2020, and in any case for as long as necessary'," Capurso said.
Ahead of that meeting, the euro traded at $1.1141 after slipping from levels above $1.12 seen earlier in the trading week.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.729 after touching lows around 97.6 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.16 against the dollar after seeing highs around 108.0 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6976, slipping from levels above $0.699 yesterday.
Here is a look at some of the data set to be released in the day ahead:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.