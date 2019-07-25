Asia Pacific set to trade mixed despite record highs on Wall Street

Asia Pacific shares were set to trade mixed Thursday despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. Nikkei futures contract traded at 21,745, compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,709.57.

Shares in Australia, however, were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,716.0, a touch lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,776.70.

Investors will be watching out for Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe's speech at 11:05 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday for clues about the central bank's future policy moves.

Shares of semiconductors are also in focus after the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) jumped 2.7% to hit a record overnight stateside, led by a 7.4% rally in Texas Instruments sparked by better-than-expected quarterly results.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported second-quarter earnings before the market open. Tumbling memory chip prices led to an 89% drop in operating profit for the reporting period to 638 billion Korean won ($541.9 million), which also missed analysts' expectations, Reuters reported.