ECB's Draghi cites 'substantial' concerns about Facebook's Libra plans

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi waits to address the committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels on January 28, 2019.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has added his voice to a chorus of policymakers concerned about Facebook's proposed digital currency project Libra.

In a press conference Thursday in Frankfurt, Draghi named a laundry list of concerns related to Libra, including cybersecurity, money laundering, terrorism financing, privacy, monetary policy transmission and financial stability.

"All these concerns are substantial," he said. "They need to be addressed before the regulators can have, can look at this with genuine interest and positive interest."

Draghi is the latest central banker to weigh in on Libra. Earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the project raises "serious concerns" that need to be addressed "thoroughly and carefully." Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also said this month Libra must be "rock solid right from the start. "