Elon Musk's Boring Co. raises $120 million to build more tunnels

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.Technologyread more
Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.Market Insiderread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.Technologyread more
Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.Technologyread more
The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...Market Insiderread more
"If the president rolls out new tariffs on Chinese imports ... if oil goes down, then one rate cut will not be enough," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Elon Musk's Boring Co. has raised $120 million in fresh funding, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
The funding, which was confirmed to CNBC by a company spokesperson, will reportedly go toward the continued development of underground tunnel systems, and comes about two months after Boring Co. landed a $48.6 million contract to build a mile-long people-mover at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Construction on that project is expected to begin on the project as early as September.
Much of the publicity Boring Co. has attracted to date is related to the sale of company-branded flamethrowers and hats, which has helped bring in capital. The flamethrowers were popular among consumers, selling out within days, but also drew the ire of lawmakers in New York and elsewhere.
The financing round represents Boring Co.'s first outside investment, according to Bloomberg, which cited a securities filing that authorized the sale of $120 million in stock. Investors include 8VC and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
Future Ventures, the firm led by Tesla and SpaceX board member Steve Jurvetson, was a "small investor" in the funding round, but the spokesperson didn't specify how much it invested. Jurvetson was also an early investor in self-driving startup Zoox. Last March, Tesla sued Zoox, alleging it stole company information. Future Ventures didn't respond to a request for comment.