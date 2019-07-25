Robinhood warns some users to change passwords after revealing they weren't encrypted

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.US Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.Marketsread more
Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.Technologyread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
Barney's is battling a rent hike at its famed Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...Retailread more
Richard Bernstein Advisors' Dan Suzuki warns that stocks historically drop following the first interest rate cut of an easing cycle.Trading Nationread more
Invisalign shipments disappointed, "primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment," CEO Joe Hogan says.Investingread more
It's the largest such defection set off by Deutsche Bank's announcement this month that it was retreating from the equities trading business.Financeread more
The ECB kept rates unchanged but altered its forward guidance on Thursday.Central Banksread more
The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.Technologyread more
Robinhood emailed some of its users Wednesday to warn that private log-ins were stored in an unsecured way.Financeread more
If you use Robinhood to trade stocks, you might want to consider changing your password.
The popular stock-trading app emailed some of its users Wednesday to warn that private log-ins were stored in an unsecured way. These passwords were kept in an internal company log in "plaintext," meaning they were not encrypted because of a technology glitch, Robinhood said. The company declined to say how widespread the issue was, or how many users were affected.
"On Monday night, we discovered that some user credentials were stored in a readable format within our internal systems," Robinhood said in an email to a group of customers Wednesday. "We wanted to let you know that your Robinhood password may have been included."
The issue was first reported by TechCruch. A Robinhood spokesperson told CNBC that the company became aware of the problem on Monday evening and within 48 hours, identified it and reached out to the customers. This was not the result of a hack or security breach, the spokesperson said.
"This did not include all Robinhood customers -- only people whose passwords were affected received the email," a Robinhood spokesperson told CNBC Thursday. "We decided to over-communicate with our customers and be forthcoming about this, despite the fact that our investigation found no evidence that any of this information was accessed by employees or outside parties."
High-stakes data such as passwords, as well as personal information, are typically stored in a jumbled order known as encryption, at all times. In the event of a hack, a criminal would see a mixed up group of letters instead of the plain password. Two months ago, Google revealed that it had mistakenly stored some of its enterprise customers' passwords in plaintext, too.
Robinhood, which offers commission-free stock and cryptocurrency trading, said it had 6 million users at the end of last year -- an eye-popping jump from just 4 million in August. Robinhood has said it still planning to launch a cash account after its failed launch of a checking account in December.
The Menlo Park, California-based company first shook up the brokerage space in 2013 with commission-free trading. Earlier this year, it submitted an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, for a national bank charter. Robinhood hired the former CEO Wedbush Bank and Merchants Bank of California, Scott Racusin, to oversee the project and eventually be president and CEO of the proposed bank.
Last week, Robinhood announced a $323 million Series E funding round Monday that bumped its valuation to $7.6 billion. The round was led by DST Global. NEA, Sequoia, Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital also participated.