'Spider-Man: Far From Home' tops $1 billion at the global box office

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.Technologyread more
Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.Market Insiderread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.Technologyread more
Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.Technologyread more
The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...Market Insiderread more
"If the president rolls out new tariffs on Chinese imports ... if oil goes down, then one rate cut will not be enough," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man just crossed the $1 billion mark Thursday after 24 days in theaters.
On Thursday, the film had earned an estimated $1.005 billion globally. It is the first Spider-Man movie to make more than $1 billion at the box office.
Notably, it is the second Sony movie to become part of the billion-dollar club, just behind 2012's "Skyfall."
This is the second standalone Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland produced by Sony in partnership with Disney's Marvel Studios. Because of this partnership, the film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has implications for future films in the franchise.
"Far From Home" follows the success of Disney's "Avengers: Endgame," which recently became the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, a record once held by "Avatar."
The film picks up not long after the events of "Endgame." Tony Stark (Iron Man) is dead and the world is looking for a new superhero leader. For some, Spider-Man seems to be the ideal choice.
But for 16-year-old Peter Parker, the responsibility of living up to Tony's legacy is almost too much to handle. So, he joins his friends on school science trip to Europe, hoping to hang up his suit for a few weeks and just be a regular teenager.
Of course, it's hard to ditch his alter ego when creatures begin attacking cities and Peter is called to assist a new hero dubbed Mysterio.