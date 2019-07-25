'Not a lot to like' — Analysts pan Tesla as the shares are slammed on poor results

Wall Street analysts were disappointed but not surprised with Tesla's dismal earnings report on Wednesday after the bell. Many analysts continued to decry the lack of margin and profit improvement and said the company's report still raises more questions than it answers.

The automaker posted a loss that was bigger than analysts expected sending shares down more than 10%. The executive exodus also continued with the company announcing the departure of Chief Technology Office & co-founder JB Straubel though Tesla said he would stay on in an advisory role.

Tesla had some positive momentum going into the earnings report after reporting record delivery and production numbers earlier this month.

"More negatives than positives as Q2 auto gross margin comes in below expectations," analysts at Citi said.

"The quarter will likely fuel the bear case around Tesla's ability to achieve sustainable profitability after the company's stronger H2 2018 performance," they said.

"Automotive gross margins were well below expectations — and were the key metric investors were focused on into the print given the record amount of deliveries," Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino said.

"We believe this will weigh on shares as investors question the company's ability to maintain vehicle proﬁtability while increasing demand — which is still an area for debate," he said.

These issues don't seem any closer to being resolved, RBC said.

"Not a lot to like from TSLA's 2Q19 print: softer gross margins with an unclear path to see them higher, larger loss than expected, vaguer guidance and CTO departure," analyst Joseph Spak said.

One analyst was a bit more sanguine.

"Contrary to the 11% plunge in the aftermarket, we thought Tesla's Q2 results were fine," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said.

"Not great, but not terrible either."

Here's what else the major analysts are saying about Tesla's earnings report: