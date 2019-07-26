Amazon earnings were a letdown, but Wall Street analysts are still telling clients to buy

Wall Street analysts bemoaned Amazon's weaker than expected earnings Thursday but still mostly kept buy ratings on the stock.

Shares of the company nevertheless fell 1% to $1,945 in premarket trading.

While Amazon Web Services reported 37% growth, that was below what analysts were expecting. The company is also making expensive investments in shipping for its Prime members as well as seeing increased international competition and regulatory challenges.

"Overall, the AMZN narrative has shifted back more toward top-line growth in 2019 as we expected, but the magnitude of acceleration & accompanying investment spend are both bigger than we projected," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

"Still, we believe investors will prefer the trade-off of profits for growth & we like how AMZN continues to raise the bar in online retail."

The earnings report might have presented conflicting stories, but it's still a buying opportunity, analysts at Evercore ISI said.

"While AMZN's investment thesis was migrating to one of growing profitability from strong top-line growth, we think this print highlights that AMZN's revenue growth acceleration story is far from dead," they said.

"In sum, though the 3Q19 operating income guidance was somewhat disappointing, we would be buyers of any weakness as long as top line trends remain intact."

Amazon's results were enough, for now, for analysts at Citi.

"All told, we again find these results as good but not great," they said.

Here's what analysts are saying about Amazon's earnings: