European markets seen slightly higher after ECB holds interest rates

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Friday morning, after the European Central Bank (ECB) suggested it could lower borrowing costs to tackle a slowdown in the euro zone economy.
The FTSE 100 is seen 2 points higher at 7,491, the CAC is expected to open up around 5 points at 5,583, while the DAX is poised to start 35 points higher at 12,397, according to IG.
The ECB held interest rates steady on Thursday, but outgoing President Mario Draghi all but pledged to ease monetary policy further as the growth outlook deteriorates.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference Draghi said the economic outlook was "getting worse and worse," citing a weak manufacturing sector as well as uncertainty over trade and Brexit.
Policymakers at the central bank are also considering other measures to support the euro zone over the coming months, including resuming quantitative easing (QE).
The euro stood at $1.1145 Friday morning, bouncing back from a session low of $1.1101 on Thursday — its lowest level since May 2017.
The latest guidance from the ECB comes shortly before an eagerly anticipated rate decision from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at the end of the month.
Elsewhere, uncertainties over whether the world's two largest economies would be able to settle a long-running trade dispute kept many investors on guard.
Trade officials from the U.S. and China are scheduled to meet in Shanghai next week.