European markets seen slightly higher after ECB holds interest rates

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Friday morning, after the European Central Bank (ECB) suggested it could lower borrowing costs to tackle a slowdown in the euro zone economy.

The FTSE 100 is seen 2 points higher at 7,491, the CAC is expected to open up around 5 points at 5,583, while the DAX is poised to start 35 points higher at 12,397, according to IG.