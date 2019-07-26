SpaceX successfully flies Mars prototype rocket for the first time

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly higher Wall Street open this morning, following a Thursday slide that saw both the Dow and Nasdaq post their biggest one-day...Morning Briefread more
SpaceX on Thursday launched and landed its "Starhopper" rocket in its first flight, a short test that saw the company take a notable step forward in its development of a next-generation rocket.
The rocket is the prototype for SpaceX's vehicle called "Starship." The company is building the enormous rocket to achieve its goal of transporting up to 100 people in space to destinations including the moon and Mars.
"Starhopper flight successful," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet.
Musk posted a video SpaceX took of the flight test from a flying drone nearby. The flight took place at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica Beach, Texas.
The rocket visibly lifted off the ground for the first time after months testing. SpaceX attempted the flight the night before but stopped just a few seconds after the engine fired. Although official data from Thursday's test flight has not yet been made available, SpaceX said previously that it was intending to fly Starhopper about 65 feet in the air.