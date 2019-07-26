SpaceX successfully flies Mars prototype rocket for the first time

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch today: Dow, House passes budget deal, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly higher Wall Street open this morning, following a Thursday slide that saw both the Dow and Nasdaq post their biggest one-day...

Morning Briefread more

Twitter shares rise after earnings report shows growth in daily...

Twitter report strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.

Technologyread more

US growth could be weakest in more than two years but latest data...

The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...

Market Insiderread more

Here's what to expect from McDonald's earnings

McDonald's stock, which has a market value of $164.3 billion, is up 20% so far this year.

Restaurantsread more

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Politicsread more

Trader shorts Boeing as Dow stock sees worst week since 737 Max...

With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.

Trading Nationread more

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Technologyread more

Wall Street analysts react to Amazon's earnings report

Wall Street analysts urged clients to buy any weakness after the company's second quarter earnings report.

Marketsread more

16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug charges

Eight other Marines were also questioned on alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the USMC said.

Politicsread more

Chinese state media says Beijing suspects FedEx broke law with...

Chinese authorities suspect U.S. package delivery company FedEx violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua...

Technologyread more

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Technologyread more

Alphabet rises after earnings beat, announces $25 billion share...

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more
Investing in Space

SpaceX successfully flies Mars prototype rocket for the first time

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • SpaceX's prototype Starship rocket flew for the first time in a short test flight on Thursday.
  • "Starhopper flight successful," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says.
  • The rocket is the prototype for a massive rocket that SpaceX is building to launch up to 100 people to the Moon and Mars.
SpaceX's prototype rocket "Starhopper" flies for the first time on a short flight, which saw the rocket launch and land.
@elonmusk | gif by @thesheetztweetz

SpaceX on Thursday launched and landed its "Starhopper" rocket in its first flight, a short test that saw the company take a notable step forward in its development of a next-generation rocket.

The rocket is the prototype for SpaceX's vehicle called "Starship." The company is building the enormous rocket to achieve its goal of transporting up to 100 people in space to destinations including the moon and Mars.

"Starhopper flight successful," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Musk posted a video SpaceX took of the flight test from a flying drone nearby. The flight took place at SpaceX's facility in  Boca Chica Beach, Texas.

VIDEO9:0609:06
SpaceX wants to go New York to Shanghai in 40 minutes
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video

﻿The rocket visibly lifted off the ground for the first time after months testing. SpaceX attempted the flight the night before but stopped just a few seconds after the engine fired. Although official data from Thursday's test flight has not yet been made available, SpaceX said previously that it was intending to fly Starhopper about 65 feet in the air.

'Starhopper' back on the launchpad after the first flight

SpaceX's prototype rocket "Starhopper" stands on its launchpad after completing its first flight.
@elonmusk | gif by @thesheetztweetz