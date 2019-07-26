Trump says Apple will not be given tariff waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts made in China

Skip Navigation
Kudlow: 'I wouldn't expect any grand deal' on China

National Economic Council Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about any major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

GDP slows to 2.1% in second quarter but beats expectations thanks...

Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...

Apple lost the 5G battle, but it paid Intel $1 billion to win the...

Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.

Starbucks shares rise more than 6% on renewed momentum in the US...

Starbucks shares rose by more than 6% in early market trading today after a resounding earnings beat has analysts raising their estimates for the coffee chain.

Beyond Meat's $13.4 billion market cap is 'beyond ridiculous,'...

Beyond Meat's nearly 800% run to new all-time highs has experts calling the stock a "no-touch" zone for investors.

Twitter shares surge after earnings report shows growth in daily...

Twitter reports strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.

McDonald's stock hits all-time high as promotions boost US...

McDonald's says U.S. same-stores grew by 5.7% during the second quarter, thanks to promotions and tech-focused store upgrades.

This level is the line in the sand for Tesla, says expert

Tesla posted its worst day in 10 months on Thursday following earnings, and two experts say there may be more pain ahead.

Trader shorts Boeing as Dow stock sees worst week since 737 Max...

With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Trump says Apple will not be given tariff waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts made in China

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • President Trump said his administration will not provide waivers or relief for Apple Mac Pro components built in China.
  • Trump called on Apple to build products in the U.S. instead.
  • The new Mac Pro was announced in June and replaces an older model that was built in Texas.
US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) during the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 6, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

In a tweet on Friday, President Trump said his administration will not grant Apple any relief on Mac Pro parts made in China.

"Apple will not be given Tariff wavers (sic), or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," President Trump said. "Make them in USA, no Tariffs!"

Shares of Apple dipped slightly on the tweet.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

Apple asked for waivers on tariffs on the Mac Pro. Apple said it wanted to be exempt on some parts it uses for the new Mac Pro, including a power supply unit, the stainless-steel enclosure, finished mice and trackpads and circuit boards.

"There are no other sources for this proprietary, Apple-designed component," Apple said in a filing.

Apple said in June that tariffs on its products will reduce its contribution to the U.S. economy. In a letter to U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Apple said tariffs would "also weigh on Apple's global competitiveness" since Chinese companies compete with the products Apple builds. Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in June to discuss trade.

The new Mac Pro was announced in June at Apple's annual developer conference. It replaces the older Mac Pro, which was built in Texas. It goes on sale this fall.

VIDEO2:2102:21
First impressions of Apple's new Mac Pro
Tech