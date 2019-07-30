CFP Board vows stepped up oversight of financial advisors after complaints of lax review

Ariel Skelley | DigitalVision | Getty Images

The CFP Board of Standards, the group overseeing the Certified Financial Planner credential, will overhaul its practices, making it easier for investors to spot financial advisors with a questionable past. In a Tuesday afternoon phone call, the group announced it would establish an independent task force to review its enforcement practices. Denise Voigt Crawford, a securities consultant and former Texas Securities Commissioner, will chair this task force and come up with recommendations for the Board. The change comes a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Board was not disclosing the disciplinary history of CFP practitioners on its consumer-facing website LetsMakeAPlan.org. The site is a directory that prospective clients use to find CFP professionals in their area.

In its analysis, the Journal found that more than 6,300 financial advisors had no mention of their disciplinary track record on the website — even though those advisors disclosed their problems to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulatory organization. In all, the Journal studied more than 72,000 profiles on LetsMakeAPlan.org. "We are already moving forward with a variety of measures that strengthen the enforcement program so that all Americans can have the confidence and security from working with a CFP professional," said Kevin Keller, CEO of the CFP Board, on the phone call.

