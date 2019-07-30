Huawei's China smartphone shipments surge as competitors like Apple tumble

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earningsread more
Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
Huawei's smartphone shipments in China soared 31% in the second quarter even as the overall market slowed, according to research firm Canalys.Technologyread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...China Politicsread more
In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.Start-upsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
Huawei's smartphone shipments in China surged in the second quarter as the Chinese tech giant captured the highest market share of any vendor in the country in eight years, according to new data from research firm Canalys.
Canalys said Huawei's smartphone shipments in China soared 31% year-on-year, even as the overall market slowed. Apple's shipments declined 14% in the second quarter, while shipments from Chinese competitors Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi also tumbled.
"Huawei's addition to the United States Entity List caused uncertainty overseas, but in China it has kept its foot on the accelerator," said Canalys analyst Mo Jia. "Its core strategy remains investing in aggressive offline expansion, and luring consumers from rival brands Oppo and Vivo, while unleashing a wave of marketing spend to support new channels and technologies."
Huawei now captures 38% of market share in China, according to Canalys. The research, published Tuesday, found Huawei's global mix has "shifted back toward China" as it faces growing scrutiny and trade barriers from the U.S.
On Tuesday, Huawei reported a 23.2% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first six months of 2019 year despite facing political headwinds.
In May, Trump administration put Huawei on a so-called entity list that required companies to receive special licenses to sell or transfer technology to Huawei.
U.S. officials argue Huawei's technology could pose a national security risk by opening a backdoor for Chinese spying. They point to Chinese laws that allegedly require every domestic company to assist with intelligence gathering if Beijing requests it. Huawei has repeatedly denied that it would engage in any form of espionage or provide data to the Chinese government.
"Huawei's retail partners are rolling out advertisements to link Huawei with being the patriotic choice, to appeal to a growing demographic of Chinese consumers willing to take political factors into account when making a purchase decision," the Canalys report said.
Apple warned over weak demand in China at the start of the year but cited improvements in the market last quarter. Analysts will be closely watching Apple's revenues in China when the iPhone maker reports its fiscal third-quarter earnings after the market close Tuesday.