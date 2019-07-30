Trump administration is drafting plan to allow US consumers to import drugs from Canada

President Donald Trump is working on a proposal that would allow the United States to import drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I just got off the phone with him," Azar, who was speaking on "Squawk Box, " said of Trump. "Working on a plan on how we can import drugs safely and effectively from Canada so the American people get the benefit of the deals that pharma themselves are striking with other countries."

It's unclear exactly what the proposal would look like. But Trump has previously supported a plan by U.S. lawmakers who have said they can lower high prescription drug costs by approving imports from Canada, where prices are lower.

In most circumstances, it is illegal to import medications from other countries for personal use, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The pharma industry and regulators have said importing drugs could threaten consumer safety. Supporters, including Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, say importing drugs from other countries would increase competition and substantially lower prices.