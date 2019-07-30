Trump administration is drafting plan to allow US consumers to import drugs from Canada

Skip Navigation
Seven cities see home prices heating up again, but Seattle sinks

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.

Real Estateread more

The Capital One breach is unlike any other major hack

The Capital One breach is unique since a single experienced engineer was able to gain access to personal data and wreak havoc.

Cybersecurityread more

Green Dot reveals savings account with a rate 30 times the...

Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.

Financeread more

Trump calls for a 'large' interest rate cut a day before the...

The call comes ahead of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut this week.

Economyread more

Capital One shares dive after data breach affecting 100 million

"This headline is not good one for Capital One," says RBC Capital Markets.

Banksread more

Apple is facing a 'low bar of expectations' but it might work in...

Analysts say that low expectations Apple a lot of room to overachieve, even as the company is coming off of of two straight quarters of year-over-year revenue decline.

Technologyread more

This chart shows why investors say 'Don't fight the Fed'

The old investing mantra "Don't fight the Fed" stands the test of time for a reason.

Marketsread more

Dragging out China trade deal would not help Trump in 2020: VP's...

"A trade deal with China would boost market significantly," says Marc Short. "It would benefit the president politically" and probably give him "more of a lift."

Politicsread more

The biggest analysts reveal what they expect from Apple's...

Analysts and investors say expectations remain very low for Apple's third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Marketsread more

Who is Paige Thompson, the alleged Capital One hacker?

A software engineer allegedly appears to be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's recent data breach.

Banksread more

Consumer Confidence rebounds in July to 135.7, the highest level...

The bounce back from last month's drop was much stronger than economists expected.

Economyread more

Beyond Meat is giving insiders a quick way to cash out after 800%...

Beyond Meat says existing investors will be selling 3 million shares in a secondary offering even though the IPO was less than three months ago.

Technologyread more
Health and Science

Trump administration is drafting plan to allow US consumers to import drugs from Canada

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Trump is working on a proposal that would allow the U.S. to import drugs from Canada, HHS Secretary Alex Azar says.
  • "Working on a plan on how we can import drugs safely and effectively from Canada so the American people get the benefit of the deals that pharma themselves are striking with other countries," he says.
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Donald Trump is working on a proposal that would allow the United States to import drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I just got off the phone with him," Azar, who was speaking on "Squawk Box, " said of Trump. "Working on a plan on how we can import drugs safely and effectively from Canada so the American people get the benefit of the deals that pharma themselves are striking with other countries."

It's unclear exactly what the proposal would look like. But Trump has previously supported a plan by U.S. lawmakers who have said they can lower high prescription drug costs by approving imports from Canada, where prices are lower.

In most circumstances, it is illegal to import medications from other countries for personal use, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The pharma industry and regulators have said importing drugs could threaten consumer safety. Supporters, including Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, say importing drugs from other countries would increase competition and substantially lower prices.

VIDEO7:5607:56
Alex Azar on Trump's executive order to make drug pricing transparent
Squawk Box

Trump, who is seeking re-election, has said he's trying to bring more transparency to drug prices and, ultimately, lower costs for consumers.

The Trump administration has had a few roadblocks in its attempt to lower drug costs. Earlier this month, the White House said it had withdrawn its plan to ban rebates that drugmakers pay to pharmacy benefit managers. That news came three days after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., dealt a blow to the Trump administration by striking down a rule that would have forced pharmaceutical companies to disclose the list price of their drugs in television ads.

Last week, the White House said it is supporting a bill from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee's ranking member.

If passed, that bill would make changes to Medicare, the federal government's health insurance plan for the elderly, by adding an out-of-pocket maximum for beneficiaries at $3,100 starting in 2022. It would also penalize pharmaceutical companies if the price of their drugs rise faster than inflation.

Watch: CNBC's full interview with HHS Secretary Alex Azar on controlling drug prices

VIDEO11:4611:46
Alex Azar on Trump's executive order to make drug pricing transparent
Squawk Box