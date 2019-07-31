Asia stocks trade lower as investors await Fed rate decision

Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday morning amid dampened expectations for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Meanwhile, investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its decision on interest rates, set to happen later on Wednesday stateside.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.73% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing declining 1.5%. The Topix index also fell 0.61%.

South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally lower, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 0.21% after the company reported a 56% plunge in its second-quarter profit as compared to a year ago.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.23% as the sectors traded mixed.

China is set to release its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for July at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Australian inflation data for the month of June is also set to be released later on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.