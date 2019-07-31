Seniors should avoid this mistake as the Fed lowers rates

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.Economyread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...Technologyread more
Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.2020 Electionsread more
For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.Personal Financeread more
The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.Investingread more
"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.Investingread more
The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...Retailread more
Retirees are facing a tough decision: Should they make up for even less growth on their cash by ramping up stock exposure?
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge to lend each other money — by 0.25%. The range is now 2.00% to 2.25%.
Rate cuts reduce interest costs for people with variable rate loans. At the same time, they also lower the interest credited to savings accounts and more.
Right now, online savings accounts are offering annual percentage yields as high as 3%.
The possibility of having those rates reduced is a scary one for retirees, and it may nudge them into chasing returns to sustain their standard of living.
"Every time they lower the rate, it makes people want to shift more aggressive," said Jeffrey Levine, CPA and CEO of BluePrint Wealth Alliance in Garden City, New York.
"Retirees who have taken more risk got away with it due to the long bull market, but when will it catch up?" he said. "Because at some point it has to."
Stock investors have been enjoying a decade-long bull run.
However, advisors are feeling cautious as of late, worrying that an economic downturn might be around the corner.
"The stock market has been hitting all-time highs, but the reason we're facing lower interest rates is because the economy seems to be slowing down and we're heading toward a recession," said Leon LaBrecque, certified financial planner and chief growth officer at Sequoia Financial Group in Troy, Michigan.
He noted that the yield curve had inverted earlier this year, meaning rates on short-term Treasurys were higher than rates on long-term Treasurys.
Essentially this means investors holding longer-term U.S. debt are being compensated less compared to those holding shorter-term issues.
Investors and economists interpret a yield curve inversion as a sign of an approaching recession.
Advisors working with retirees and near-retirees are discouraging them from chasing riskier returns.
However, they are asking investors to think deeply about their ability to withstand a period of low interest rates and a market upheaval.
"Clients who are worried about stock market implosions may benefit from modifying their portfolio so that they don't have more than the appropriate amount of exposure to equities," said Vance Barse, a wealth strategist at Manning Wealth Management in San Diego.
He's addressing this by having clients complete a semi-annual risk tolerance questionnaire.
Retirees should also consider the purpose of the "safe money" they keep in money market funds and savings accounts.
"The conservative part of the portfolio is there to provide some diversification and buffer — it's a low bogey," said Randall S. Lee, a CFP and partner at TrustCore Financial Services in Brentwood, Tennessee.
"The coaching I've had to do with clients is to help them understand that their bogey isn't the S&P 500, " he said. "You should be trying to make the rate of return you need to earn in your retirement plan.
"If you're hitting it, you're solid."
Advisors are recommending that their retired clients keep three to five years' worth of expenses in cash and cash-like instruments, including money market funds and Treasurys.
"Retirees should consider how to weather the storm safely, like maybe building a ladder of CDs to last two to three years or through a possible downturn," said LaBrecque of Sequoia Financial Group.
Top rates on three-year CDs are currently about 3%, according to Bankrate.com.
Older investors are also turning toward online banks that offer higher yields, said Lee of TrustCore.
Rates as high as 2.5% to even 3% are also available at a handful of web-based banks, although the average savings account interest rate is about 0.1%, according to Bankrate.com.
"A 2% bank deposit sounds paltry if we consider what interest rates were before the financial crisis," Lee said. "But with inflation still low, these low-risk assets are earning a real return."
More from Personal Finance:
Older Americans downsizing should brace for sticker shock
Here's how the Fed rate hike will affect your finances
What Social Security's budget woes mean for your retirement