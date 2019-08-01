Facebook shut down an influence campaign it claims was tied to Saudi government

Skip Navigation
Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Dow drops 100 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Bond market fights Fed, interest rates drop sharply in blowout...

In a swift reversal, the bond market begins to price in more Fed easing a day after Fed Chairman Powell surprised markets with a low commitment to future rate cuts.

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Treasury could cause financial market conditions to tighten even...

The Treasury Department said it will issue more than $400 billion in debt this quarter, putting upward pressure on interest rates even as the Federal Reserve cuts its rate...

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.

Facebook shut down an influence campaign it claims was tied to...

Facebook removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups from two operations it said were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Prospective Fed nominee Shelton says global economy in 'very...

Likely Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton compared the current situation involving the U.S. central bank and its global counterparts to the 1930s as the world struggled...

Senate passes 2-year budget deal, sending bill to Trump

The bill passed the House last week despite weak support from Republicans, even after President Trump urged them to vote for the deal.

Tech

Facebook shut down an influence campaign it claims was tied to Saudi government

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Facebook removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups from two operations it said were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior.
  • The company said one of the operations was tied to people linked to the government of Saudi Arabia.
  • The second operation was based out of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and used similar methods, Facebook said.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the F8 Developer Conference in 2017.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Facebook said on Thursday it shut down an influence campaign that it claims was created by people with links to the government of Saudi Arabia.

Facebook regularly reports updates on its efforts to remove what it calls coordinated inauthentic behavior from its services. This time, according to a blog post, Facebook found two unconnected operations that "created networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing." One of the operations originated in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, Facebook said, while the other was from Saudi Arabia.

The company said it removed more than 300 Facebook accounts and pages, five Facebook groups and 31 Instagram accounts linked to the Saudi-based operation. The Facebook pages had a combined following of about 1.4 million accounts and the operation spent about $108,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads, the company said.

In an effort to clamp down on the spread of misinformation on its site following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has taken steps to remove inauthentic content and increase transparency by providing regular updates to the public and installing a searchable ad library. The changes followed reporting that U.K.-based marketing firm Cambridge Analytica had used Facebook data to target U.S. voters.

Facebook said in the latest incident that, behind the accounts, it discovered links to people tied to the Saudi government who had tried to conceal their identities. The creators made pages that mimicked local news organizations and posted about topics like Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's economic and social reform plan and Saudi Arabia's successes in the conflict in Yemen. The pages also shared criticism of nearby countries like Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

In the UAE and Egypt-based operation, Facebook said it found links to two marketing firms — New Waves in Egypt and Newave in the UAE. Facebook said it removed more than 300 accounts and pages as well as several Instagram accounts, Facebook groups and events that engaged in the coordinated inauthentic behavior. The pages had a combined following of more than 13.7 million accounts and the operation spent about $167,000 on Facebook ads.

Newaves and the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A contact for a New Waves in Egypt could not be found.

Tech