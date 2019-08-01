Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions in antitrust probe

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...Technologyread more
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.Marketsread more
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.Marketsread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.Bondsread more
The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.Financeread more
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.Technologyread more
Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.Retailread more
The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.Food & Beverageread more
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's motives in acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Shares of Facebook moved lower on the news and were down more than 1% Thursday afternoon.
Facebook confirmed in its earnings report last week that the FTC had launched another probe into the company, this time focused on antitrust. The news came the same day as the FTC announced a $5 billion settlement with the company over its privacy practices that fueled the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
The FTC is trying to learn whether Facebook scooped up the nascent social media platforms to squash potential competition before it matured, the Journal reported. This is a central element of the probe, sources told the Journal, and the FTC has already started reaching out to founders of companies Facebook has bought.
Facebook's $1 billion acquisition of Instagram was not the obvious success that it appears to be today. The app had about 30 million users at the time of the acquisition in 2012. Today, Instagram has grown into a social media behemoth in its own right and has captured younger users as their interest in Facebook's main app has dwindled. Two years after the Instagram acquisition, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for about $19 billion.
Earlier this year, Facebook drew more scrutiny to its acquisitions when it announced it was planning to integrate the messaging services across all three apps. The move raised concerns that Facebook was trying to stitch together its services ahead of further regulation.
Facebook and the FTC declined to comment.
WATCH: How Facebook makes money by targeting ads directly to you