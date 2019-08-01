Maryland Gov. Hogan urges caution on China trade war messaging after Trump's tariff tweet rocks market

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Retailread more

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Banksread more
Politics

Maryland Gov. Hogan urges caution on China trade war messaging after Trump's tariff tweet rocks market

Marc Rod@marcrod97
Key Points
  • Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urged the Trump administration to be "careful" communicating about the trade war with China.
  • He also said that the administration's trade policy is making foreign governments concerned and causing them to attempt to establish relationships with US governors.
  • His comments followed Trump's announcement that the US would be imposing additional tariffs on China, after which markets plunged.
VIDEO2:4302:43
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on new China tariffs and housing
The Exchange

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan thinks President Donald Trump and his administration need to use caution when communicating about the trade war with China, and said that the administration's trade policies are worrying foreign countries.

Hogan's comments on trade policy to CNBC's "The Exchange" followed a tweet by Trump that the US will implement a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports beginning Sept. 1.

The Dow plunged more than 200 points following the news, erasing the 300-point gains earlier in the day.

Hogan said that he supports a "tough but fair" trade deal with China, but also urged caution.

"I understand the logic of setting the expectations before the negotiations take place, but look at the market reaction because of a tweet," he said. "I think we've got to be careful about how we message things."

Hogan, who recently became chairman of the National Association of Governors, said that the Association has met with foreign delegations about trade.

"We had five or six different countries' delegations that came and met with us to express concern about trade and tariffs," he said.

Hogan said these foreign delegations emphasized the detrimental impacts that Trump's trade policies could have on US states.

He said these delegations told him "'we're concerned about Washington and we want to start developing those relationships with the governors of the individual states.'"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hogan's remarks.

Hogan has criticized Trump and others in the Republican party, leading some to eye him as a possible Republican challenger to Trump in the 2020 Republican primary. He said in June he would not run, but has continued to voice his disagreements with Trump.

He slammed Trump on Monday for his tweets calling Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and has questioned his party's direction under Trump.

Next Article
Key Points
  • "The U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country," says Trump in a tweet. 
  • The surprise tariff announcement came after the U.S. and China restarted trade talks in Shanghai this week.
  • The White House said the meetings were "constructive," adding China confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural exports.